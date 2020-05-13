SunTrust Robinson Reiterates Buy on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Shares, Sees 107% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report sent to investors on Monday, SunTrust Robinson analyst Greg Fraser reiterated a Buy rating on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)with a price target of $8, which represents a potential upside of 107% from where the stock is currently trading.

Out of the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks, 4 rate Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 117.6%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $8.40.