SunTrust Robinson Reiterates Buy on Brigham Minerals Shares, Sees 25% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report published on Thursday, SunTrust Robinson analyst Welles Fitzpatrick reiterated a Buy rating on Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)with a price target of $16, which implies an upside of 25% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Welles Fitzpatrick has a yearly average return of -19.2% and a 21.4% success rate. Fitzpatrick has a -29.4% average return when recommending MNRL, and is ranked #6300 out of 6674 analysts.

Out of the 8 analysts polled by TipRanks, 6 rate Brigham Minerals stock a Buy, while 2 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 35.6%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $17.43.

