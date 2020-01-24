SunTrust Robinson Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Cimpress (CMPR)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Hold rating on Cimpress (CMPR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 75.8% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cimpress is a Hold with an average price target of $128.00.

The company has a one-year high of $145.09 and a one-year low of $73.74. Currently, Cimpress has an average volume of 256K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMPR in relation to earlier this year.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.