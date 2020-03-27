SunTrust Robinson Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Redfin (RDFN)

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Redfin (RDFN – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 52.3% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Redfin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.33, implying a 64.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.77 and a one-year low of $9.63. Currently, Redfin has an average volume of 1.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RDFN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.