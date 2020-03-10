SunTrust Robinson Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1527.80, close to its 52-week low of $1476.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 55.7% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $2021.16 average price target, a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2000.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2094.00 and a one-year low of $1476.51. Currently, Booking Holdings has an average volume of 475.3K.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties.