SunTrust Robinson Maintains Their Buy Rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

In a report released today, Jennifer Demba from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION – Research Report), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.96, close to its 52-week high of $52.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Demba is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Demba covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Capstar Financial Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zions Bancorporation National Association is a Hold with an average price target of $51.40.

The company has a one-year high of $52.48 and a one-year low of $39.11. Currently, Zions Bancorporation National Association has an average volume of 1.9M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZION in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Scott Mclean, the President of ZION sold 44,706 shares for a total of $2,289,392.

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking. The company was founded in April 1955 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.