SunTrust Robinson Maintains Their Buy Rating on frontdoor (FTDR)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on frontdoor (FTDR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 59.1% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

frontdoor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.00.

The company has a one-year high of $53.30 and a one-year low of $30.87. Currently, frontdoor has an average volume of 613.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FTDR in relation to earlier this year.

frontdoor, Inc. engages in the provision of home service plans. Its service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells. smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors. The company was founded on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.