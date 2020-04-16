SunTrust Robinson Maintains Their Buy Rating on Armstrong Ind (AWI)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Keith Hughes maintained a Buy rating on Armstrong Ind (AWI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Hughes covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Builders Firstsource, and BMC Stock Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armstrong Ind is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.50.

Armstrong Ind’s market cap is currently $3.69B and has a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -37.89.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings. Architectural Specialties segment roduces and sources ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings. Unallocated Corporate segment includes assets, liabilities, income and expenses that have not been allocated to other business segments. The company was founded by Thomas M. Armstrong in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.