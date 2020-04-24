SunTrust Robinson Maintains a Hold Rating on Shutterstock (SSTK)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Hold rating on Shutterstock (SSTK – Research Report) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 64.3% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Shutterstock has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $38.00.

The company has a one-year high of $45.98 and a one-year low of $28.77. Currently, Shutterstock has an average volume of 261.2K.

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial. The Other Category segment comprises of webdam. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.