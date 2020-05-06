SunTrust Robinson Maintains a Buy Rating on Etsy (ETSY)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on Etsy (ETSY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 57.0% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

Etsy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.23, a -23.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Etsy’s market cap is currently $8.63B and has a P/E ratio of 85.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 111.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Michele Burns, a Director at ETSY sold 9,676 shares for a total of $573,913.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. Its technology platform allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The firm offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in June 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.