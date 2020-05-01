SunTrust Robinson Maintains a Buy Rating on Element Solutions (ESI)

SunTrust Robinson analyst James Sheehan maintained a Buy rating on Element Solutions (ESI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 55.8% success rate. Sheehan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Helios Technologies, Westlake Chemical, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Element Solutions with a $11.67 average price target.

Element Solutions’ market cap is currently $2.59B and has a P/E ratio of 28.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESI in relation to earlier this year.

Element Solutions, Inc. operates as chemical company, which formulates chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Its businesses innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including electronic circuitry, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging, and offshore energy. It operates through the following business segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment engages in researching, formulating specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware. The Industrial & Specialty segment is involved in engineering the set of chemicals to modify the surface. The company was founded by Martin E. Franklin on April 23, 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.