SunTrust Robinson Maintains a Buy Rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

In a report released today, Welles Fitzpatrick from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Brigham Minerals (MNRL – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzpatrick has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -20.0% and a 18.2% success rate. Fitzpatrick covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Antero Resources, and Falcon Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brigham Minerals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.75, a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brigham Minerals’ market cap is currently $660.7M and has a P/E ratio of 34.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNRL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.