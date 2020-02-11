SunTrust Robinson Keeps a Buy Rating on Redfin (RDFN)

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Redfin (RDFN – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.67, close to its 52-week high of $26.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 64.0% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, GoDaddy, and trivago.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Redfin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Based on Redfin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $6.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.22 million.

Redfin Corp. is a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage, which engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Properties and Other. The Real Estate segment revenue is derived from commissions and fees charged on real estate services transactions.