SunPower (SPWR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on SunPower (SPWR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 56.2% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for SunPower with a $7.38 average price target, which is a -27.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on SunPower’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $158 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Commercial and Power Plant. The Residential segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions to residential end customers through a variety of means.