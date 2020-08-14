SunPower (SPWR) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Hold rating on SunPower (SPWR – Research Report) on July 9. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 56.5% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

SunPower has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.59, implying a -28.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.57 and a one-year low of $4.03. Currently, SunPower has an average volume of 3.63M.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments: The SunPower Energy Services Segment deals with the sales of solar energy solutions in the North America region including direct sales of turn-key engineering, procurement and construction. The SunPower Technologies Segment involves technology development, worldwide solar panel manufacturing operations, equipment supply to resellers, commercial and residential end-customers outside of North America. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.