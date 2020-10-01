SunPower (SPWR) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on SunPower (SPWR – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 57.8% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SunPower with a $9.97 average price target, a -22.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.50 price target.

SunPower’s market cap is currently $2.13B and has a P/E ratio of 477.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 62.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SPWR in relation to earlier this year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments: The SunPower Energy Services Segment deals with the sales of solar energy solutions in the North America region including direct sales of turn-key engineering, procurement and construction. The SunPower Technologies Segment involves technology development, worldwide solar panel manufacturing operations, equipment supply to resellers, commercial and residential end-customers outside of North America. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.