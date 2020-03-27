Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster maintained a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Coster has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.6% and a 41.6% success rate. Coster covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Dell Technologies, and TTM Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sunnova Energy International with a $19.86 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.87 and a one-year low of $6.12. Currently, Sunnova Energy International has an average volume of 563.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NOVA in relation to earlier this year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc. engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded in January, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.