Sundial Growers (SNDL) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Shaan Mir from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Sundial Growers (SNDLResearch Report), with a price target of $0.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.47, close to its 52-week low of $0.14.

Sundial Growers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.30.

The company has a one-year high of $3.88 and a one-year low of $0.14. Currently, Sundial Growers has an average volume of 236.8M.

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

