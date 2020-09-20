Sunday’s Midday Stock Update: Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Celldex (CLDX)

So far Sunday, September 20, NASDAQ is down -7.38% and the S&P is down -4.6%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Pacific Ethanol (PEIX – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR – Research Report), Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report) and Celldex (CLDX – Research Report).

Pacific Ethanol is up 15.45% in midday trading to $7.10. Shares opened today at $6.15. The company has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $7.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.00, marking a 160.16% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on PEIX, with a price target of $16.00, which implies an upside of 160% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $460.6K worth of PEIX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pacific Ethanol has been positive based on 22 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is up 10.03% in midday trading to $17.00. Shares opened today at $15.45. The company has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.00, marking a 22.98% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff maintained a Sell rating on INO, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential downside of 29% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 9, The Benchmark Company’s Aydin Huseynov maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $36.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is down -7.26% in midday trading to $43.10. Shares opened today at $46.47. The company has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $69.00, marking a 48.47% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Hold rating on ARWR, with a price target of $31.00, which reflects a potential downside of -33% from last closing price. Separately, on the same day, H.C. Wainwright’s Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $90.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has been positive based on 33 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Clovis Oncology is down -7.13% in midday trading to $6.97. Shares opened today at $7.50. The company has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $17.37. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.00, marking a 100.0% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Piper Sandler analyst Joseph Catanzaro maintained a Hold rating on CLVS, with a price target of $6.00, which represents a potential downside of 20% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 9, H.C. Wainwright’s Edward White maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $23.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $12.1K worth of CLVS shares.

Celldex is up 6.85% in midday trading to $12.94. Shares opened today at $12.11. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 40.38% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $16.00, which implies an upside of 32% from current levels.

