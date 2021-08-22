Sunday’s Midday Stock Update: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), SandRidge Energy (SD), Cytosorbents (CTSO), Omeros (OMER), TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

So far Sunday, August 22, NASDAQ is up 0.69% and the S&P is up 3.02%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), SandRidge Energy (SD – Research Report), Cytosorbents (CTSO – Research Report), Omeros (OMER – Research Report) and TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report).

Organovo Holdings is up 15.88% in midday trading to $7.15. Shares opened today at $6.17. The company has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $72.24K worth of ONVO shares.

SandRidge Energy is up 9.77% in midday trading to $8.54. Shares opened today at $7.78. The company has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $8.84. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $183.8K worth of SD shares.

Cytosorbents is up 8.16% in midday trading to $7.95. Shares opened today at $7.35. The company has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $11.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.00, marking a 90.48% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on CTSO, with a price target of $14.00, which represents a potential upside of 90% from where the stock is currently trading.

Omeros is up 8.05% in midday trading to $14.77. Shares opened today at $13.67. The company has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $23.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.00, marking a 82.88% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on OMER, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 32% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 10, Maxim Group’s Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00.

TG Therapeutics is up 7.58% in midday trading to $24.00. Shares opened today at $22.31. The company has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $56.74. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $58.50, marking a 162.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Goldman Sachs analyst Graig Suvannavejh maintained a Hold rating on TGTX, with a price target of $33.00, which represents a potential upside of 48% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Matthew Kaplan maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $54.00.

