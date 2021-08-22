August 22, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Sunday’s Midday Stock Update: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), SandRidge Energy (SD), Cytosorbents (CTSO), Omeros (OMER), TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

By Carrie Williams

So far Sunday, August 22, NASDAQ is up 0.69% and the S&P is up 3.02%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Organovo Holdings (ONVOResearch Report), SandRidge Energy (SDResearch Report), Cytosorbents (CTSOResearch Report), Omeros (OMERResearch Report) and TG Therapeutics (TGTXResearch Report).

Organovo Holdings is up 15.88% in midday trading to $7.15. Shares opened today at $6.17. The company has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $72.24K worth of ONVO shares.

SandRidge Energy is up 9.77% in midday trading to $8.54. Shares opened today at $7.78. The company has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $8.84. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $183.8K worth of SD shares.

Cytosorbents is up 8.16% in midday trading to $7.95. Shares opened today at $7.35. The company has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $11.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.00, marking a 90.48% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on CTSO, with a price target of $14.00, which represents a potential upside of 90% from where the stock is currently trading.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Omeros is up 8.05% in midday trading to $14.77. Shares opened today at $13.67. The company has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $23.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.00, marking a 82.88% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on OMER, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 32% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 10, Maxim Group’s Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00.

TG Therapeutics is up 7.58% in midday trading to $24.00. Shares opened today at $22.31. The company has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $56.74. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $58.50, marking a 162.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Goldman Sachs analyst Graig Suvannavejh maintained a Hold rating on TGTX, with a price target of $33.00, which represents a potential upside of 48% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Matthew Kaplan maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $54.00.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>

, , , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019