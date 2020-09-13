Sunday’s Midday Stock Update: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Novagold Resources New (NG), AVEO Pharma (AVEO), El Pollo LoCo (LOCO), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

So far Sunday, September 13, NASDAQ is down -5.35% and the S&P is down -1.73%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), Novagold Resources New (NG – Research Report), AVEO Pharma (AVEO – Research Report), El Pollo LoCo (LOCO – Research Report) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR – Research Report).

Organovo Holdings is down -11.58% in midday trading to $6.71. Shares opened today at $7.59. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.98K worth of ONVO shares.

Novagold Resources New is down -7.29% in midday trading to $10.55. Shares opened today at $11.38. The company has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $30.00, marking a 163.62% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on NG, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 164% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.8M worth of NG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novagold Resources New has been negative based on 305 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

AVEO Pharma is down -6.88% in midday trading to $5.41. Shares opened today at $5.81. The company has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $11.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.50, marking a 63.51% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on AVEO, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential upside of 107% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on AVEO Pharma has been positive based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

El Pollo LoCo is down -6.56% in midday trading to $16.37. Shares opened today at $17.52. The company has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $19.90. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.50, marking a 17.01% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Truist analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating on LOCO, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 14% from where the stock is currently trading.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is down -6.53% in midday trading to $33.21. Shares opened today at $35.53. The company has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $76.60, marking a 115.59% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on ARWR, with a price target of $57.00, which implies an upside of 60% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has been positive based on 33 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

