Sunday’s Midday Stock Update: LendingClub (LC), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Microvision (MVIS), Western Digital (WDC), Organovo Holdings (ONVO)

So far Sunday, January 3, NASDAQ is up 1.96% and the S&P is up 2.47%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; LendingClub (LC – Research Report), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Western Digital (WDC – Research Report) and Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report).

LendingClub is up 25.42% in midday trading to $10.56. Shares opened today at $8.42. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $13.67. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a 18.76% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 31, Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Hold rating on LC. Separately, on the same day, Wedbush’s Henry Coffey reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on LendingClub has been negative based on 60 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Navios Maritime Partners is up 14.27% in midday trading to $11.20. Shares opened today at $9.80. The company has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.00, marking a -28.58% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Jefferies Co. analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Hold rating on NMM, with a price target of $7.00, which represents a potential downside of 29% from where the stock is currently trading.

Microvision is down -12.38% in midday trading to $5.38. Shares opened today at $6.14. The company has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Western Digital is up 11% in midday trading to $55.39. Shares opened today at $49.90. The company has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $54.44, marking a 9.10% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on WDC, with a price target of $59.00, which implies an upside of 18% from current levels. Separately, on December 21, Rosenblatt Securities’ Kevin Cassidy assigned a Hold rating to the stock and has a price target of $49.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Organovo Holdings is down -8.21% in midday trading to $12.30. Shares opened today at $13.40. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>