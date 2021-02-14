Sunday’s Midday Stock Update: Illumina (ILMN), Civeo (CVEO), Nu Skin (NUS), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Organovo Holdings (ONVO)

So far Sunday, February 14, NASDAQ is up 3.17% and the S&P is up 2.88%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Illumina (ILMN – Research Report), Civeo (CVEO – Research Report), Nu Skin (NUS – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report) and Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report).

Illumina is up 11.35% in midday trading to $504.76. Shares opened today at $453.31. The company has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $555.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $417.22, marking a -7.96% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Daniel Arias maintained a Hold rating on ILMN, with a price target of $445.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Piper Sandler’s Steven Mah maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $510.00.

Civeo is up 9.03% in midday trading to $20.40. Shares opened today at $18.71. The company has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $20.55. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.00, marking a 1.55% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, RBC analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on CVEO, with a price target of $19.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Civeo has been negative based on 27 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Nu Skin is down -8.27% in midday trading to $48.81. Shares opened today at $53.21. The company has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $63.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $62.00, marking a 16.52% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser downgraded NUS to Hold, with a price target of $58.00, which represents a potential upside of 9% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 2, Jefferies Co.’s Stephanie Wissink reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $66.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Nu Skin has been negative based on 45 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is down -7.78% in midday trading to $14.22. Shares opened today at $15.42. The company has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.14, marking a 4.67% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiated coverage with a Buy rating on INO and a price target of $35.00, which represents a potential upside of 127% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on January 7, H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on the stock .

Organovo Holdings is down -7.75% in midday trading to $19.39. Shares opened today at $21.02. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

