Sunday’s Midday Stock Update: Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Aerie Pharma (AERI), Snap (SNAP), Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

So far Sunday, October 24, NASDAQ is down -0.33% and the S&P is up 0.09%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report), Snap (SNAP – Research Report) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM – Research Report).

Fuelcell Energy is down -9.44% in midday trading to $7.29. Shares opened today at $8.05. The company has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.33, marking a -8.94% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Sell rating on FCEL, with a price target of $6.00, which implies a downside of 25% from current levels. Separately, on September 15, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs is up 7.92% in midday trading to $23.85. Shares opened today at $22.10. The company has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.51. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.00, marking a 22.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba maintained a Hold rating on CLF, with a price target of $21.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on October 6, Goldman Sachs’ Emily Chieng upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $24.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.5K worth of CLF shares and purchased $66.86K worth of CLF shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cleveland-Cliffs has been positive based on 54 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Aerie Pharma is down -6.45% in midday trading to $10.59. Shares opened today at $11.32. The company has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $21.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.83, marking a 145.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on AERI, with a price target of $24.00, which represents a potential upside of 112% from where the stock is currently trading.

Snap is down -6.14% in midday trading to $55.14. Shares opened today at $58.75. The company has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $83.34. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $76.48, marking a 30.18% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Hold rating on SNAP, with a price target of $67.00, which represents a potential upside of 14% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 22, Truist’s Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $75.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.16M worth of SNAP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Snap has been negative based on 161 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is up 5.77% in midday trading to $8.25. Shares opened today at $7.80. The company has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.18. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $36.67, marking a 370.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria maintained a Buy rating on ATNM, with a price target of $25.00, which implies an upside of 221% from current levels.

