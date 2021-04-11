April 11, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Sunday’s Midday Stock Update: EKSO BIONICS (EKSO), Voxeljet (VJET), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Oasis Petroleum (OAS), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

By Carrie Williams

So far Sunday, April 11, NASDAQ is up 0.37% and the S&P is up 3.1%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: EKSO BIONICS (EKSOResearch Report), Voxeljet (VJETResearch Report), Second Sight Medical Products (EYESResearch Report), Oasis Petroleum (OASResearch Report) and Clean Energy Fuels (CLNEResearch Report).

EKSO BIONICS is up 10.88% in midday trading to $6.52. Shares opened today at $5.88. The company has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $14.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 87.07% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 87% from where the stock is currently trading.

Voxeljet is up 7.42% in midday trading to $15.93. Shares opened today at $14.83. The company has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $40.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.00, marking a 55.09% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Lake Street Capital analyst Troy Jensen initiated coverage with a Buy rating on VJET and a price target of $23.00, which represents a potential upside of 55% from where the stock is currently trading.

Second Sight Medical Products is up 6.62% in midday trading to $8.86. Shares opened today at $8.31. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Oasis Petroleum is up 6.28% in midday trading to $69.75. Shares opened today at $65.63. The company has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $69.75. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $68.80, marking a 4.83% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, RBC analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on OAS, with a price target of $75.00, which implies an upside of 14% from current levels. Separately, on March 23, MKM Partners’ John Gerdes initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $85.00.

Clean Energy Fuels is down -5.39% in midday trading to $12.29. Shares opened today at $12.99. The company has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $19.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.50, marking a 65.51% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman initiated coverage with a Hold rating on CLNE and a price target of $14.00, which implies an upside of 8% from current levels. Separately, on March 22, Credit Suisse’s Manav Gupta maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Clean Energy Fuels has been positive based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

