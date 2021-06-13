Sunday’s Midday Stock Update: Curis (CRIS), Stem Inc (STEM), Ebix (EBIX), Biogen (BIIB), GoPro (GPRO)By Carrie Williams
So far Sunday, June 13, NASDAQ is up 0.02% and the S&P is up 0.16%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Curis (CRIS – Research Report), Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report), Ebix (EBIX – Research Report), Biogen (BIIB – Research Report) and GoPro (GPRO – Research Report).
Curis is down -17.08% in midday trading to $8.01. Shares opened today at $9.66. The company has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.25, marking a 140.68% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Jones Trading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on CRIS, with a price target of $27.00, which implies an upside of 180% from current levels.
Stem Inc is up 6.6% in midday trading to $33.26. Shares opened today at $31.20. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $30.00, marking a -3.85% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Goldman Sachs analyst Brian K. Lee initiated coverage with a Buy rating on STEM and a price target of $30.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Stem Inc has been positive based on 4 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.
Ebix is up 6.34% in midday trading to $36.74. Shares opened today at $34.55. The company has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $64.14.
Biogen is down -6.3% in midday trading to $396.64. Shares opened today at $423.33. The company has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $417.65, marking a -1.34% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on BIIB, with a price target of $435.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Bernstein Research’s Aaron Gal upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $500.00.
GoPro is up 5.09% in midday trading to $12.59. Shares opened today at $11.98. The company has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.48, marking a -12.52% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating on GPRO, with a price target of $8.00, which reflects a potential downside of -33% from last closing price. Separately, on the same day, Oppenheimer’s Martin Yang maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $920.2K worth of GPRO shares and purchased $48.5K worth of GPRO shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on GoPro has been positive based on 51 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.