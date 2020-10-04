Sunday’s Midday Stock Update: Continental Resources (CLR), Devon Energy (DVN), Apache (APA), Voxeljet (VJET), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)

So far Sunday, October 4, NASDAQ is up 0.28% and the S&P is up 2.18%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report), Devon Energy (DVN – Research Report), Apache (APA – Research Report), Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report) and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL – Research Report).

Continental Resources is up 10.61% in midday trading to $12.30. Shares opened today at $11.12. The company has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $36.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.54, marking a 48.74% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra initiated coverage with a Hold rating on CLR and a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 62% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 9, MKM Partners’ John Gerdes upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $20.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $9.75M worth of CLR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Continental Resources has been positive based on 33 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Devon Energy is up 10.34% in midday trading to $9.60. Shares opened today at $8.70. The company has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.56, marking a 78.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Truist analyst Neal Dingmann upgraded DVN to Buy, with a price target of $16.00, which represents a potential upside of 84% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 21, Morgan Stanley’s Devin McDermott maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $13.00.

Apache is up 10.31% in midday trading to $9.74. Shares opened today at $8.83. The company has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.20, marking a 83.47% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai maintained a Hold rating on APA, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 70% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 26, Evercore ISI’s Stephen Richardson upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $21.00.

Voxeljet is up 9.52% in midday trading to $9.66. Shares opened today at $8.82. The company has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is up 9.11% in midday trading to $16.89. Shares opened today at $15.48. The company has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.75, marking a 92.18% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Truist analyst Neal Dingmann upgraded WLL to Buy, with a price target of $32.00, which implies an upside of 107% from current levels. Separately, on September 14, Wells Fargo’s Thomas Hughes CFA upgraded the stock to Hold . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $359.6K worth of WLL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Whiting Petroleum Corporation has been positive based on 34 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

