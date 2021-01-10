Sunday’s Midday Stock Update: Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE), 3D Systems (DDD), Capstone Turbine (CPST), Ocwen Financial (OCN), SunPower (SPWR)

So far Sunday, January 10, NASDAQ is up 0.56% and the S&P is up 0.7%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), Capstone Turbine (CPST – Research Report), Ocwen Financial (OCN – Research Report) and SunPower (SPWR – Research Report).

Clean Energy Fuels is down -11.85% in midday trading to $10.25. Shares opened today at $11.63. The company has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.66. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 3.20% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine maintained a Buy rating on CLNE, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on November 6, Raymond James’ Pavel Molchanov maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

3D Systems is up 11.57% in midday trading to $23.53. Shares opened today at $21.09. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $31.45. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.67, marking a -1.99% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, B.Riley Financial analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $21.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Craig-Hallum’s Greg Palm maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $27.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $281.5K worth of DDD shares.

Capstone Turbine is down -9.64% in midday trading to $13.12. Shares opened today at $14.52. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.33, marking a -35.74% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on CPST. Separately, on November 12, H.C. Wainwright’s Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $27.46K worth of CPST shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Capstone Turbine has been neutral based on 25 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ocwen Financial is down -8.54% in midday trading to $26.68. Shares opened today at $29.17. The company has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $32.51.

SunPower is down -8.52% in midday trading to $29.30. Shares opened today at $32.03. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $32.86. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.15, marking a -46.46% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Merrill Lynch analyst Julien Dumoulin Smith reiterated a Sell rating on SPWR, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential downside of 63% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on January 4, Goldman Sachs’ Brian K. Lee maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $33.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $36.66K worth of SPWR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SunPower has been negative based on 67 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>