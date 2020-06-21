Sunday’s Midday Stock Update: Celldex (CLDX), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Omega Healthcare (OHI), Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO), Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

So far Sunday, June 21, NASDAQ is down -5.57% and the S&P is down -5.53%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Celldex (CLDX – Research Report), Chesapeake Energy (CHK – Research Report), Omega Healthcare (OHI – Research Report), Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO – Research Report) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC – Research Report).

Celldex is up 28.94% in midday trading to $13.41. Shares opened today at $10.40. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.00, marking a 34.62% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska maintained a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential upside of 15% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $57.94K worth of CLDX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Celldex has been positive based on 7 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Chesapeake Energy is down -14.64% in midday trading to $12.77. Shares opened today at $14.96. The company has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $430.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.33, marking a -64.37% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Scotia Bank analyst Matthew Sorenson maintained a Sell rating on CHK.

Omega Healthcare is down -9.13% in midday trading to $29.56. Shares opened today at $32.53. The company has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.83, marking a -2.15% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, JMP analyst Aaron Hecht initiated coverage with a Hold rating on OHI. Separately, on May 15, Raymond James’ Jonathan Hughes maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $34.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $217.2K worth of OHI shares and purchased $806.3K worth of OHI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Omega Healthcare has been positive based on 37 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sangamo Biosciences is down -8.7% in midday trading to $8.82. Shares opened today at $9.66. The company has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.33. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.50, marking a 39.75% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on SGMO, with a price target of $11.00, which implies an upside of 14% from current levels. Separately, on May 13, H.C. Wainwright’s Debjit Chattopadhyay maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $167.4K worth of SGMO shares.

Marathon Petroleum is down -8.55% in midday trading to $38.19. Shares opened today at $41.76. The company has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $45.63, marking a 9.27% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Merrill Lynch analyst Doug Leggate maintained a Buy rating on MPC, with a price target of $61.00, which implies an upside of 46% from current levels. Separately, on April 24, Citigroup’s Prashant Rao downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $26.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>