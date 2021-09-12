Sunday’s Midday Stock Update: AppLovin (APP), Dynavax (DVAX), American Airlines (AAL), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL), Albertsons Companies (ACI)

So far Sunday, September 12, NASDAQ is down -0.8% and the S&P is down -5.5%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; AppLovin (APP – Research Report), Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), American Airlines (AAL – Research Report), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report) and Albertsons Companies (ACI – Research Report).

AppLovin is up 8.76% in midday trading to $77.38. Shares opened today at $71.15. The company has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $79.00, marking a 11.03% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt upgraded APP to Buy, with a price target of $90.00, which implies an upside of 26% from current levels. Separately, on August 16, Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak upgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $60.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $13.39M worth of APP shares and purchased $1.5M worth of APP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on AppLovin has been negative based on 22 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Dynavax is down -8.19% in midday trading to $17.55. Shares opened today at $19.12. The company has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $20.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.00, marking a 9.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White assigned a Buy rating on DVAX, with a price target of $23.00, which implies an upside of 20% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $32.44M worth of DVAX shares and purchased $37.5K worth of DVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been negative based on 27 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

American Airlines is down -6.56% in midday trading to $18.95. Shares opened today at $20.28. The company has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.75, marking a 7.25% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Redburn Partners analyst James Goodall initiated coverage with a Buy rating on AAL. Separately, on July 27, Berenberg Bank’s Adrian Yanoshik upgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $19.00.

Fuelcell Energy is down -6.53% in midday trading to $5.58. Shares opened today at $5.97. The company has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a 50.75% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Sell rating on FCEL, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential upside of 34% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $52.99K worth of FCEL shares.

Albertsons Companies is down -6.39% in midday trading to $30.03. Shares opened today at $32.08. The company has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $34.09. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $24.56, marking a -23.44% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Barclays analyst Karen Short upgraded ACI to Hold, with a price target of $27.00, which represents a potential downside of 16% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 2, Morgan Stanley’s Simeon Gutman maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $354.8K worth of ACI shares and purchased $901.5K worth of ACI shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Albertsons Companies has been positive based on 32 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

