Sunday’s Midday Movers: Xoma (XOMA), LendingClub (LC), Baidu (BIDU), Alcoa (AA), United States Steel (X)

So far Sunday, March 28, NASDAQ is up 7.19% and the S&P is up 4.98%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Xoma (XOMA – Research Report), LendingClub (LC – Research Report), Baidu (BIDU – Research Report), Alcoa (AA – Research Report) and United States Steel (X – Research Report).

Xoma is up 20.56% in midday trading to $39.99. Shares opened today at $33.17. The company has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $48.50, marking a 46.22% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on XOMA, with a price target of $56.00, which represents a potential upside of 69% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $59.33K worth of XOMA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Xoma has been positive based on 19 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

LendingClub is down -13.1% in midday trading to $16.85. Shares opened today at $19.39. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.50, marking a -20.06% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey maintained a Buy rating on LC, with a price target of $25.00, which implies an upside of 29% from current levels. Separately, on March 15, Compass Point’s William Ryan maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $15.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $419K worth of LC shares and purchased $1.18M worth of LC shares.

Baidu is up 9.31% in midday trading to $208.61. Shares opened today at $190.84. The company has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $349.31, marking a 83.04% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi initiated coverage with a Buy rating on BIDU and a price target of HK$373.00, which represents a potential upside of 95% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 19, Morgan Stanley’s Gary Yu maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $300.00.

Alcoa is up 7.79% in midday trading to $32.78. Shares opened today at $30.41. The company has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $33.45. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $32.80, marking a 7.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba upgraded AA to Buy, with a price target of $43.00, which implies an upside of 41% from current levels. Separately, on March 12, Citigroup’s Alexander Hacking maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $33.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $221.5K worth of AA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Alcoa has been negative based on 44 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

United States Steel is up 7.77% in midday trading to $22.75. Shares opened today at $21.11. The company has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $24.71. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.78, marking a 3.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, BMO analyst David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on X, with a price target of $25.00, which implies an upside of 18% from current levels. Separately, on February 24, Argus’ David Coleman maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $23.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on United States Steel has been positive based on 33 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

