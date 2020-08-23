Sunday’s Midday Movers: Voxeljet (VJET), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO), Kandi Technologies (KNDI), Aerie Pharma (AERI), Ocwen Financial (OCN)By Carrie Williams
So far Sunday, August 23, NASDAQ is up 2.46% and the S&P is up 1.53%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO – Research Report), Kandi Technologies (KNDI – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report) and Ocwen Financial (OCN – Research Report).
Voxeljet is down -7.75% in midday trading to $5.36. Shares opened today at $5.81. The company has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $11.85.
EKSO BIONICS is down -6.87% in midday trading to $5.29. Shares opened today at $5.68. The company has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $12.06. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.50, marking a 84.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Aegis Capital Corp. analyst Nathan Weinstein maintained a Buy rating on EKSO, with a price target of $9.00, which implies an upside of 58% from current levels.
Kandi Technologies is down -6.43% in midday trading to $6.98. Shares opened today at $7.46. The company has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.40.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Aerie Pharma is down -6.33% in midday trading to $11.40. Shares opened today at $12.17. The company has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $26.26. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $28.57, marking a 134.76% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 21, Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating on AERI, with a price target of $26.00, which implies an upside of 114% from current levels. Separately, on August 17, Raymond James’ Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8,706 worth of AERI shares.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Ocwen Financial is down -5.88% in midday trading to $18.58. Shares opened today at $19.74. The company has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $30.75. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $25.38K worth of OCN shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ocwen Financial has been positive based on 30 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.