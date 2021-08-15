Sunday’s Midday Movers: Voxeljet (VJET), 3D Systems (DDD), CyberArk Software (CYBR), Ebay (EBAY), Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

So far Sunday, August 15, NASDAQ is up 0.1% and the S&P is up 0.35%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), CyberArk Software (CYBR – Research Report), Ebay (EBAY – Research Report) and Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE – Research Report).

Voxeljet is down -9.78% in midday trading to $8.49. Shares opened today at $9.41. The company has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

3D Systems is down -9.05% in midday trading to $30.14. Shares opened today at $33.14. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.25, marking a -11.74% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Loop Capital Markets analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Hold rating on DDD, with a price target of $33.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on August 11, Bank of America Securities’ Wamsi Mohan maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $19.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $35.53K worth of DDD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been negative based on 65 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

CyberArk Software is up 8.45% in midday trading to $157.94. Shares opened today at $145.63. The company has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $175.50, marking a 20.51% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on CYBR, with a price target of $160.00, which represents a potential upside of 10% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Needham’s Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to the stock .

Ebay is up 7.84% in midday trading to $74.02. Shares opened today at $68.64. The company has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $74.15. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $74.64, marking a 8.74% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, UBS analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Hold rating on EBAY, with a price target of $70.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Piper Sandler’s Thomas Champion maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $79.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $346.4K worth of EBAY shares.

Clean Energy Fuels is down -7.72% in midday trading to $7.53. Shares opened today at $8.16. The company has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $19.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 34.80% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Evercore ISI analyst Todd Firestone maintained a Sell rating on CLNE, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 35% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Needham’s Vikram Bagri assigned a Buy rating to the stock and has a price target of $11.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Clean Energy Fuels has been negative based on 26 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

