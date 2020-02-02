Sunday’s Midday Movers: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Monitronics International (SCTY), Cirrus Logic (CRUS), Agios Pharma (AGIO), Novavax (NVAX)

So far Sunday, February 2, NASDAQ is down -6.76% and the S&P is down -5.27%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Cirrus Logic (CRUS – Research Report), Agios Pharma (AGIO – Research Report) and Novavax (NVAX – Research Report).

Second Sight Medical Products is up 15.24% in midday trading to $6.05. Shares opened today at $5.25. The company has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.60. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 280.95% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 15, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on EYES, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 281% from where the stock is currently trading.

Monitronics International is up 7.78% in midday trading to $9.00. Shares opened today at $8.35. The company has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Cirrus Logic is down -7.14% in midday trading to $76.81. Shares opened today at $82.72. The company has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $91.63. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $88.00, marking a 6.38% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Hold rating on CRUS, with a price target of $75.00, which reflects a potential downside of -9% from last closing price. Separately, on the same day, Merrill Lynch’s Adam Gonzalez maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $76.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cirrus Logic has been negative based on 46 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Agios Pharma is down -5.94% in midday trading to $48.73. Shares opened today at $51.81. The company has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $68.94. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $64.50, marking a 24.49% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, J.P. Morgan analyst Anupam Rama reiterated a Buy rating on AGIO. Separately, on January 21, Oppenheimer’s Mark Breidenbach reiterated a Hold rating on the stock . Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Agios Pharma has been positive based on 27 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Novavax is up 5.69% in midday trading to $7.62. Shares opened today at $7.21. The company has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $48.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.38, marking a 141.05% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $27.50, which represents a potential upside of 281% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

