Sunday’s Midday Movers: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), Microvision (MVIS), The ExOne Company (XONE), AVEO Pharma (AVEO), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)

So far Sunday, June 20, NASDAQ is down -0.24% and the S&P is down -2.19%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report), AVEO Pharma (AVEO – Research Report) and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL – Research Report).

Second Sight Medical Products is down -8.71% in midday trading to $6.50. Shares opened today at $7.12. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $3,110 worth of EYES shares.

Microvision is down -8.41% in midday trading to $18.84. Shares opened today at $20.57. The company has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $28.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $63.45K worth of MVIS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Microvision has been positive based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

The ExOne Company is down -6.45% in midday trading to $20.02. Shares opened today at $21.40. The company has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $66.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.00, marking a 26.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, B.Riley Financial analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on XONE, with a price target of $23.00, which represents a potential upside of 7% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 18, Alliance Global Partners’ Brian Kinstlinger maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $27.00.

AVEO Pharma is up 6.02% in midday trading to $7.04. Shares opened today at $6.64. The company has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.24. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.00, marking a 216.27% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Robert W. Baird analyst Colleen M. Kusy maintained a Buy rating on AVEO, with a price target of $24.00, which represents a potential upside of 261% from where the stock is currently trading.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is up 5.82% in midday trading to $52.90. Shares opened today at $49.99. The company has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $52.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $53.25, marking a 6.52% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, RBC analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on WLL, with a price target of $55.00, which represents a potential upside of 10% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, KeyBanc’s Leo Mariani maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $55.00.

