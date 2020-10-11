October 11, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Sunday’s Midday Movers: Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), Apache (APA), Ebay (EBAY), Cytokinetics (CYTK)

By Carrie Williams

So far Sunday, October 11, NASDAQ is up 2.85% and the S&P is up 1.17%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Sangamo Biosciences (SGMOResearch Report), Ballard Power Systems (BLDPResearch Report), Apache (APAResearch Report), Ebay (EBAYResearch Report) and Cytokinetics (CYTKResearch Report).

Sangamo Biosciences is up 7.12% in midday trading to $10.83. Shares opened today at $10.11. The company has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.75, marking a 65.68% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on SGMO, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 9% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 8, Merrill Lynch’s Geoff Meacham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

Ballard Power Systems is up 6.03% in midday trading to $18.82. Shares opened today at $17.75. The company has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $21.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.57, marking a 21.52% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Lake Street Capital analyst Robert Brown maintained a Buy rating on BLDP, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 13% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $749.3K worth of BLDP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ballard Power Systems has been negative based on 59 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Apache is down -5.84% in midday trading to $9.67. Shares opened today at $10.27. The company has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.20, marking a 57.74% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai maintained a Hold rating on APA, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 46% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 26, Evercore ISI’s Stephen Richardson upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $21.00.

Ebay is up 5.76% in midday trading to $55.45. Shares opened today at $52.43. The company has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $62.48, marking a 19.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained a Hold rating on EBAY, with a price target of $55.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on October 8, Piper Sandler’s Thomas Champion maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $65.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1.53M worth of EBAY shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ebay has been negative based on 104 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cytokinetics is down -5.33% in midday trading to $15.26. Shares opened today at $16.12. The company has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $30.14. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $35.86, marking a 122.46% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on CYTK, with a price target of $24.00, which implies an upside of 49% from current levels.

