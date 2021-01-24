Sunday’s Midday Movers: Renesola (SOL), 3D Systems (DDD), BlackBerry (BB), SunPower (SPWR), Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

So far Sunday, January 24, NASDAQ is up 2.17% and the S&P is up 0.57%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Renesola (SOL – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), BlackBerry (BB – Research Report), SunPower (SPWR – Research Report) and Sierra Wireless (SWIR – Research Report).

Renesola is up 19.1% in midday trading to $33.55. Shares opened today at $28.17. The company has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -57.40% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal assigned a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $12.00, which implies a downside of 57% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $52.64M worth of SOL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Renesola has been negative based on 8 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

3D Systems is up 14.55% in midday trading to $34.48. Shares opened today at $30.10. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $35.36. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.50, marking a -21.93% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Noelle Dilts initiated coverage with a Hold rating on DDD and a price target of $28.00, which reflects a potential downside of -7% from last closing price. Separately, on January 15, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $18.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $281.5K worth of DDD shares.

BlackBerry is up 13.5% in midday trading to $14.04. Shares opened today at $12.37. The company has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $14.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.00, marking a -35.33% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, RBC analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on BB, with a price target of $7.50, which represents a potential downside of 39% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.72M worth of BB shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative based on 88 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SunPower is up 12.11% in midday trading to $47.21. Shares opened today at $42.11. The company has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $47.22. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.27, marking a -47.11% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained a Hold rating on SPWR, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential downside of 41% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on January 19, Piper Sandler’s Kashy Harrison maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $35.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $36.66K worth of SPWR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on SunPower has been negative based on 67 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Sierra Wireless is up 8.97% in midday trading to $21.50. Shares opened today at $19.73. The company has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $22.22. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.70, marking a -5.22% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on SWIR, with a price target of $24.00, which represents a potential upside of 22% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on November 13, RBC’s Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $13.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Sierra Wireless has been negative based on 43 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

