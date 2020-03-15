Sunday’s Midday Movers: Pan American Silver (PAAS), Novagold Resources New (NG), Agnico Eagle (AEM), First Majestic Silver (AG), Continental Resources (CLR)By Carrie Williams
So far Sunday, March 15, NASDAQ is up 8.17% and the S&P is up 6.23%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report), Novagold Resources New (NG – Research Report), Agnico Eagle (AEM – Research Report), First Majestic Silver (AG – Research Report) and Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report).
Pan American Silver is down -19.78% in midday trading to $13.79. Shares opened today at $17.19. The company has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.53, marking a 48.52% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Merrill Lynch analyst Lawson Winder upgraded PAAS to Hold, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 45% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 2, Deutsche Bank’s Chris Terry upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $22.00.
Novagold Resources New is down -16.14% in midday trading to $5.87. Shares opened today at $7.00. The company has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 57.14% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes reiterated a Buy rating on NG, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 57% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.47M worth of NG shares.
Agnico Eagle is down -15.85% in midday trading to $37.27. Shares opened today at $44.29. The company has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $64.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $62.24, marking a 40.53% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on AEM. Separately, on February 19, RBC’s Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00.
First Majestic Silver is down -15.82% in midday trading to $5.00. Shares opened today at $5.94. The company has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.69. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.91, marking a 66.84% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on AG, with a price target of $7.40, which represents a potential upside of 25% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on February 20, H.C. Wainwright’s Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00.
Continental Resources is up 14.45% in midday trading to $9.82. Shares opened today at $8.58. The company has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $52.04. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.00, marking a 261.31% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum maintained a Hold rating on CLR, with a price target of $7.00, which implies a downside of 18% from current levels. Separately, on February 28, MKM Partners’ John Gerdes maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $35.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.97M worth of CLR shares and purchased $1.05M worth of CLR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Continental Resources has been negative based on 32 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.