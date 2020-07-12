Sunday’s Midday Movers: EKSO BIONICS (EKSO), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), United Airlines Holdings (UAL), Tesla (TSLA), United States Steel (X)

So far Sunday, July 12, NASDAQ is up 2.3% and the S&P is up 3.28%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; EKSO BIONICS (EKSO – Research Report), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF – Research Report), United Airlines Holdings (UAL – Research Report), Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) and United States Steel (X – Research Report).

EKSO BIONICS is up 19.59% in midday trading to $8.85. Shares opened today at $7.40. The company has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $19.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 62.16% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential upside of 62% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 16, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Craig Bijou assigned a Hold rating to the stock .

Cleveland-Cliffs is up 14.57% in midday trading to $5.74. Shares opened today at $5.01. The company has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $11.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.96, marking a 18.96% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on CLF, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 100% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 18, Cowen’s Tyler Kenyon maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $5.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $9,000 worth of CLF shares and purchased $71.44K worth of CLF shares.

United Airlines Holdings is up 11.2% in midday trading to $32.67. Shares opened today at $29.38. The company has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $42.82, marking a 45.75% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien maintained a Buy rating on UAL, with a price target of $61.00, which represents a potential upside of 108% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 16, Cowen’s Helane Becker maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $30.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $93.28K worth of UAL shares.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tesla is up 10.65% in midday trading to $1544.65. Shares opened today at $1396.00. The company has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1548.92. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $816.35, marking a -41.52% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Hold rating on TSLA, with a price target of $1250.00, which reflects a potential downside of -10% from last closing price. Separately, on July 7, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $740.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Tesla has been negative based on 59 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

United States Steel is up 9.85% in midday trading to $7.36. Shares opened today at $6.70. The company has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.90. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.80, marking a 1.49% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, BMO analyst David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on X, with a price target of $8.00, which implies an upside of 19% from current levels. Separately, on June 17, Credit Suisse’s Curt Woodworth maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $3.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>