Sunday’s Midday Movers: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Capstone Turbine (CPST), Plug Power (PLUG), Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Vipshop (VIPS)

So far Sunday, October 18, NASDAQ is down -5.81% and the S&P is down -1.64%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), Capstone Turbine (CPST – Research Report), Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report) and Vipshop (VIPS – Research Report).

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is down -9.47% in midday trading to $13.86. Shares opened today at $15.31. The company has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $17.95. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 30.63% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on BCLI, with a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 31% from current levels.

Capstone Turbine is down -7.61% in midday trading to $5.71. Shares opened today at $6.18. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.00, marking a 29.45% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on CPST, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential upside of 29% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 2, Maxim Group’s Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

Plug Power is down -6.92% in midday trading to $16.27. Shares opened today at $17.48. The company has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $19.02. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $13.63, marking a -22.03% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne maintained a Buy rating on PLUG, with a price target of $15.00, which reflects a potential downside of -14% from last closing price. Separately, on September 25, Barclays’ Moses Sutton maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $13.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Plug Power has been positive based on 106 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Organovo Holdings is up 6.27% in midday trading to $9.66. Shares opened today at $9.09. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Vipshop is up 6.13% in midday trading to $19.40. Shares opened today at $18.28. The company has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $24.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.40, marking a 6.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Morgan Stanley analyst Eddy Wang downgraded VIPS to Sell, with a price target of $13.00, which represents a potential downside of 29% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 21, Daiwa’s John Choi downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $20.00.

