Sunday’s Midday Movers: Bluebird Bio (BLUE), Dynavax (DVAX), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX), Groupon (GRPN), Organovo Holdings (ONVO)

So far Sunday, November 7, NASDAQ is down -0.14% and the S&P is down -0.78%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report), Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX – Research Report), Groupon (GRPN – Research Report) and Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report).

Bluebird Bio is down -25.93% in midday trading to $13.14. Shares opened today at $17.74. The company has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $53.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.92, marking a 23.56% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar assigned a Hold rating on BLUE. Separately, on September 22, Mizuho’s Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $23.00.

Dynavax is down -11.01% in midday trading to $16.16. Shares opened today at $18.16. The company has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $21.39. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.00, marking a 43.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on DVAX, with a price target of $30.00, which implies an upside of 65% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been negative based on 30 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Heron Therapeutics is up 9.95% in midday trading to $12.60. Shares opened today at $11.46. The company has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $22.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $36.25, marking a 216.32% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer maintained a Buy rating on HRTX, with a price target of $60.00, which implies an upside of 424% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $25.88K worth of HRTX shares.

Groupon is up 7.58% in midday trading to $25.55. Shares opened today at $23.75. The company has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.67, marking a 41.77% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 9, Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Hold rating on GRPN, with a price target of $38.00, which represents a potential upside of 60% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Barclays’ Trevor Young maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $30.00.

Organovo Holdings is down -6.93% in midday trading to $6.04. Shares opened today at $6.49. The company has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

