May 16, 2021

Sunday’s Midday Movers: AppLovin (APP), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX), Cormedix (CRMD), Macy’s (M), Microvision (MVIS)

By Carrie Williams

So far Sunday, May 16, NASDAQ is up 0.63% and the S&P is up 3.28%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: AppLovin (APPResearch Report), Heron Therapeutics (HRTXResearch Report), Cormedix (CRMDResearch Report), Macy’s (MResearch Report) and Microvision (MVISResearch Report).

AppLovin is up 13.97% in midday trading to $57.26. Shares opened today at $50.24. The company has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $71.51. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $75.11, marking a 49.50% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Truist analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on APP, with a price target of $77.00, which represents a potential upside of 53% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Stifel Nicolaus’ Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $64.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $194.8M worth of APP shares and purchased $195.1M worth of APP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on AppLovin has been neutral based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Heron Therapeutics is down -12.56% in midday trading to $13.85. Shares opened today at $15.84. The company has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.40, marking a 85.61% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Cowen analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on HRTX, with a price target of $31.00, which implies an upside of 96% from current levels.

Cormedix is up 11.62% in midday trading to $6.05. Shares opened today at $5.42. The company has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $18.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.63, marking a 243.73% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, JMP analyst Jason Butler maintained a Buy rating on CRMD, with a price target of $22.00, which represents a potential upside of 306% from where the stock is currently trading.

Macy’s is up 11.19% in midday trading to $18.08. Shares opened today at $16.26. The company has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $22.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.29, marking a -12.12% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies Co. analyst Stephanie Wissink assigned a Buy rating on M, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 23% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 19, J.P. Morgan’s Matthew Boss maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Macy’s has been positive based on 6 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Microvision is up 10.81% in midday trading to $14.04. Shares opened today at $12.67. The company has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

