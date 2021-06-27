Sunday’s Highlights at Noon: Xoma (XOMA), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO), Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), Arena Pharma (ARNA)

So far Sunday, June 27, NASDAQ is down -0.09% and the S&P is up 0.69%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Xoma (XOMA – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO – Research Report), Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM – Research Report) and Arena Pharma (ARNA – Research Report).

Xoma is up 11.71% in midday trading to $35.47. Shares opened today at $31.75. The company has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $48.50, marking a 52.75% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on XOMA, with a price target of $41.00, which represents a potential upside of 29% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Xoma has been negative based on 21 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Peabody Energy Comm is down -7.94% in midday trading to $7.77. Shares opened today at $8.44. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.76. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $3.75, marking a -55.57% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, BMO analyst David Gagliano assigned a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $3.50, which reflects a potential downside of -59% from last closing price. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $795.8K worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

EKSO BIONICS is up 7.5% in midday trading to $5.88. Shares opened today at $5.47. The company has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is up 7.27% in midday trading to $8.41. Shares opened today at $7.84. The company has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $19.47. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $40.67, marking a 418.75% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on ATNM, with a price target of $25.00, which implies an upside of 219% from current levels.

Arena Pharma is up 6.72% in midday trading to $73.34. Shares opened today at $68.72. The company has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $90.19. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $100.29, marking a 45.94% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Jones Trading analyst Prakhar Agrawal maintained a Buy rating on ARNA, with a price target of $94.00, which represents a potential upside of 37% from where the stock is currently trading.

