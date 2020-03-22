Sunday’s Highlights at Noon: Pan American Silver (PAAS), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Sysco (SYY), Novagold Resources New (NG), JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

So far Sunday, March 22, NASDAQ is down -15.41% and the S&P is down -13.73%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report), Harley-Davidson (HOG – Research Report), Sysco (SYY – Research Report), Novagold Resources New (NG – Research Report) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU – Research Report).

Pan American Silver is down -18.94% in midday trading to $11.77. Shares opened today at $14.52. The company has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.41, marking a 75.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Merrill Lynch analyst Lawson Winder upgraded PAAS to Hold, with a price target of $25.00, which implies an upside of 72% from current levels. Separately, on March 2, Deutsche Bank’s Chris Terry upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $22.00.

Harley-Davidson is down -16.09% in midday trading to $16.22. Shares opened today at $19.33. The company has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $41.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $32.00, marking a 65.55% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC analyst Joseph Spak downgraded HOG to Sell, with a price target of $17.00, which reflects a potential downside of -12% from last closing price. Separately, on March 12, Robert W. Baird’s Craig Kennison maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $33.00.

Sysco is down -15.26% in midday trading to $35.33. Shares opened today at $41.69. The company has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $77.60, marking a 86.14% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained a Hold rating on SYY, with a price target of $50.00, which implies an upside of 20% from current levels. Separately, on February 4, BMO’s Kelly Bania maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $88.00.

Novagold Resources New is down -14.58% in midday trading to $6.74. Shares opened today at $7.89. The company has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 39.42% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes reiterated a Buy rating on NG, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 39% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.19M worth of NG shares.

JetBlue Airways is down -14.37% in midday trading to $7.15. Shares opened today at $8.35. The company has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $21.65. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.75, marking a 148.50% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, UBS analyst Myles Walton downgraded JBLU to Hold, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 44% from current levels. Separately, on January 24, Stifel Nicolaus’ Joseph DeNardi reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $26.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1.96M worth of JBLU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on JetBlue Airways has been negative based on 65 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

