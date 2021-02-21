Sunday’s Highlights at Noon: MannKind (MNKD), Baidu (BIDU), Voxeljet (VJET), Hollyfrontier (HFC), Hecla Mining Company (HL)

So far Sunday, February 21, NASDAQ is down -3.32% and the S&P is down -2.02%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; MannKind (MNKD – Research Report), Baidu (BIDU – Research Report), Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report), Hollyfrontier (HFC – Research Report) and Hecla Mining Company (HL – Research Report).

MannKind is up 14.25% in midday trading to $6.14. Shares opened today at $5.37. The company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.19. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.50, marking a 2.42% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating on MNKD, with a price target of $7.00, which represents a potential upside of 30% from where the stock is currently trading.

Baidu is up 11.22% in midday trading to $339.91. Shares opened today at $305.63. The company has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $346.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $329.00, marking a 7.65% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Morgan Stanley analyst Gary Yu maintained a Hold rating on BIDU, with a price target of $300.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, UBS’s Jerry Liu maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $400.00.

Voxeljet is down -9.88% in midday trading to $22.08. Shares opened today at $24.50. The company has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Hollyfrontier is up 9.09% in midday trading to $36.59. Shares opened today at $33.54. The company has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $43.26. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $28.67, marking a -14.52% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Hold rating on HFC, with a price target of $29.00, which represents a potential downside of 14% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on January 15, RBC’s T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $34.00.

Hecla Mining Company is up 7.6% in midday trading to $6.09. Shares opened today at $5.66. The company has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.45. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.17, marking a 9.01% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, BMO analyst Ryan Thompson maintained a Hold rating on HL, with a price target of $5.75, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, H.C. Wainwright’s Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Hecla Mining Company has been negative based on 28 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

