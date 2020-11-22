Sunday’s Highlights at Noon: LendingClub (LC), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), BlackBerry (BB), Glu Mobile (GLUU), Civeo (CVEO)

So far Sunday, November 22, NASDAQ is down -1.9% and the S&P is down -2.15%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; LendingClub (LC – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), BlackBerry (BB – Research Report), Glu Mobile (GLUU – Research Report) and Civeo (CVEO – Research Report).

LendingClub is up 9.76% in midday trading to $6.86. Shares opened today at $6.25. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $14.08. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.17, marking a 30.72% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on LC.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is down -7.54% in midday trading to $10.54. Shares opened today at $11.40. The company has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $33.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.17, marking a 24.30% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 75% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Stifel Nicolaus’ Stephen Willey maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

BlackBerry is up 7.46% in midday trading to $5.76. Shares opened today at $5.36. The company has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.06, marking a 13.06% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Pi Financial analyst Gus Papageorgiou maintained a Hold rating on BB, with a price target of C$9.40, which implies an upside of 75% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.61M worth of BB shares and purchased $2.61M worth of BB shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative based on 80 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Glu Mobile is up 6.76% in midday trading to $9.63. Shares opened today at $9.02. The company has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.51, marking a 27.61% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost maintained a Hold rating on GLUU, with a price target of $9.50, which implies an upside of 5% from current levels. Separately, on November 6, Roth Capital’s Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.50. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Glu Mobile has been positive based on 40 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Civeo is up 6.3% in midday trading to $15.18. Shares opened today at $14.28. The company has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $1.25, marking a -91.25% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, RBC analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on CVEO, with a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 5% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $80.16K worth of CVEO shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Civeo has been negative based on 28 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>