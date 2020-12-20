Sunday’s Highlights at Noon: FireEye (FEYE), Organovo Holdings (ONVO), CyberArk Software (CYBR), BlackBerry (BB), Xoma (XOMA)

So far Sunday, December 20, NASDAQ is down -2.88% and the S&P is down -1.82%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: FireEye (FEYE – Research Report), Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), CyberArk Software (CYBR – Research Report), BlackBerry (BB – Research Report) and Xoma (XOMA – Research Report).

FireEye is up 30.99% in midday trading to $19.23. Shares opened today at $14.68. The company has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $19.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.50, marking a 19.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Hold rating on FEYE, with a price target of $17.00, which represents a potential upside of 16% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on November 20, Oppenheimer’s Shaul Eyal assigned a Buy rating to the stock and has a price target of $18.00.

Organovo Holdings is up 24.46% in midday trading to $10.28. Shares opened today at $8.26. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

CyberArk Software is up 15.29% in midday trading to $145.08. Shares opened today at $125.84. The company has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $145.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $122.71, marking a -2.49% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala maintained a Buy rating on CYBR, with a price target of $140.00, which implies an upside of 11% from current levels. Separately, on November 11, Robert W. Baird’s Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $115.00.

BlackBerry is down -11.24% in midday trading to $6.95. Shares opened today at $7.83. The company has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.69. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.84, marking a 0.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, TD Securities analyst Daniel Chan maintained a Hold rating on BB, with a price target of $8.50, which implies an upside of 9% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative based on 80 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Xoma is up 9.57% in midday trading to $45.56. Shares opened today at $41.58. The company has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $45.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.00, marking a -20.63% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 25, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on XOMA, with a price target of $36.00, which reflects a potential downside of -13% from last closing price. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $10.1M worth of XOMA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Xoma has been positive based on 26 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

