Sunday’s Highlights at Noon: El Pollo LoCo (LOCO), United States Steel (X), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO), Kandi Technologies (KNDI), Opko Health (OPK)

By Carrie Williams

So far Sunday, August 2, NASDAQ is down -1.01% and the S&P is up 0.5%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: El Pollo LoCo (LOCOResearch Report), United States Steel (XResearch Report), EKSO BIONICS (EKSOResearch Report), Kandi Technologies (KNDIResearch Report) and Opko Health (OPKResearch Report).

El Pollo LoCo is up 12.15% in midday trading to $19.76. Shares opened today at $17.62. The company has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $19.83. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.50, marking a 16.35% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy rating on LOCO, with a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 14% from current levels.

United States Steel is down -9.39% in midday trading to $6.66. Shares opened today at $7.35. The company has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.52. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.00, marking a -4.76% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, BMO analyst David Gagliano assigned a Hold rating on X, with a price target of $8.00, which implies an upside of 9% from current levels. Separately, on June 17, Credit Suisse’s Curt Woodworth maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $3.00.

EKSO BIONICS is down -9.19% in midday trading to $6.52. Shares opened today at $7.18. The company has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $14.18. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 67.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a potential upside of 67% from where the stock is currently trading.

Kandi Technologies is down -8.49% in midday trading to $7.22. Shares opened today at $7.89. The company has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Opko Health is down -8.36% in midday trading to $5.15. Shares opened today at $5.62. The company has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.00, marking a 42.35% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Laidlaw analyst Yale Jen maintained a Buy rating on OPK, with a price target of $8.50, which implies an upside of 51% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Opko Health has been positive based on 60 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

