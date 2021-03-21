March 21, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Sunday’s Highlights at Noon: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), LendingClub (LC), Microvision (MVIS), Plug Power (PLUG), Curis (CRIS)

By Carrie Williams

So far Sunday, March 21, NASDAQ is up 0.93% and the S&P is down -0.31%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Clovis Oncology (CLVSResearch Report), LendingClub (LCResearch Report), Microvision (MVISResearch Report), Plug Power (PLUGResearch Report) and Curis (CRISResearch Report).

Clovis Oncology is up 22.81% in midday trading to $7.86. Shares opened today at $6.40. The company has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.10. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.38, marking a 46.56% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi maintained a Sell rating on CLVS. Separately, on February 23, J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $71.52K worth of CLVS shares and purchased $6,960 worth of CLVS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Clovis Oncology has been negative based on 50 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

LendingClub is up 10.48% in midday trading to $21.72. Shares opened today at $19.66. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.50, marking a -21.16% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey maintained a Buy rating on LC, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 27% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 15, Compass Point’s William Ryan maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $15.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1.18M worth of LC shares.

Microvision is up 9.81% in midday trading to $17.35. Shares opened today at $15.80. The company has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $24.18. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $490.5K worth of MVIS shares.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Plug Power is up 9.37% in midday trading to $38.28. Shares opened today at $35.00. The company has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $75.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $60.25, marking a 72.14% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on PLUG, with a price target of $69.00, which represents a potential upside of 97% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Truist’s Tristan Richardson downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $42.00.

Curis is up 8.84% in midday trading to $12.14. Shares opened today at $11.15. The company has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $13.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 52.42% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Jones Trading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on CRIS, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 61% from where the stock is currently trading.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>

, , , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019