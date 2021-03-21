Sunday’s Highlights at Noon: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), LendingClub (LC), Microvision (MVIS), Plug Power (PLUG), Curis (CRIS)

So far Sunday, March 21, NASDAQ is up 0.93% and the S&P is down -0.31%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report), LendingClub (LC – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report) and Curis (CRIS – Research Report).

Clovis Oncology is up 22.81% in midday trading to $7.86. Shares opened today at $6.40. The company has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.10. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.38, marking a 46.56% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi maintained a Sell rating on CLVS. Separately, on February 23, J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $71.52K worth of CLVS shares and purchased $6,960 worth of CLVS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Clovis Oncology has been negative based on 50 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

LendingClub is up 10.48% in midday trading to $21.72. Shares opened today at $19.66. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.50, marking a -21.16% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey maintained a Buy rating on LC, with a price target of $25.00, which represents a potential upside of 27% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on March 15, Compass Point’s William Ryan maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $15.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1.18M worth of LC shares.

Microvision is up 9.81% in midday trading to $17.35. Shares opened today at $15.80. The company has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $24.18. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $490.5K worth of MVIS shares.

Plug Power is up 9.37% in midday trading to $38.28. Shares opened today at $35.00. The company has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $75.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $60.25, marking a 72.14% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on PLUG, with a price target of $69.00, which represents a potential upside of 97% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Truist’s Tristan Richardson downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $42.00.

Curis is up 8.84% in midday trading to $12.14. Shares opened today at $11.15. The company has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $13.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 52.42% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Jones Trading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on CRIS, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 61% from where the stock is currently trading.

