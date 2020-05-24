Sunday’s Highlights at Noon: Amarin (AMRN), Virnetx Holding (VHC), Sina (SINA), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Splunk (SPLK)

So far Sunday, May 24, NASDAQ is up 1.15% and the S&P is up 0.89%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Amarin (AMRN – Research Report), Virnetx Holding (VHC – Research Report), Sina (SINA – Research Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report) and Splunk (SPLK – Research Report).

Amarin is up 11.21% in midday trading to $7.24. Shares opened today at $6.51. The company has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.29, marking a 150.23% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Cowen analyst Ken Cacciatore reiterated a Buy rating on AMRN, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 54% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Stifel Nicolaus’ Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $194.2K worth of AMRN shares.

Virnetx Holding is up 7.63% in midday trading to $7.19. Shares opened today at $6.68. The company has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Sina is down -7.61% in midday trading to $30.04. Shares opened today at $32.51. The company has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $46.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $44.25, marking a 36.11% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, J.P. Morgan analyst Binbin Ding maintained a Buy rating on SINA, with a price target of $49.00, which implies an upside of 51% from current levels. Separately, on February 27, BOCOM International’s brandy sun downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $32.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Karyopharm Therapeutics is up 7.5% in midday trading to $20.65. Shares opened today at $19.21. The company has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $29.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.38, marking a 63.35% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on KPTI, with a price target of $40.00, which represents a potential upside of 108% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 7, Wedbush’s David Nierengarten reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00.

Splunk is up 7.23% in midday trading to $184.26. Shares opened today at $171.83. The company has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $185.26. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $183.74, marking a 6.93% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver maintained a Hold rating on SPLK, with a price target of $165.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $172.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Splunk has been negative based on 79 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>