Sunday's Highlights at Noon: Amarin (AMRN), Virnetx Holding (VHC), Sina (SINA), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Splunk (SPLK)
So far Sunday, May 24, NASDAQ is up 1.15% and the S&P is up 0.89%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Amarin (AMRN – Research Report), Virnetx Holding (VHC – Research Report), Sina (SINA – Research Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI – Research Report) and Splunk (SPLK – Research Report).
Amarin is up 11.21% in midday trading to $7.24. Shares opened today at $6.51. The company has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.29, marking a 150.23% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Cowen analyst Ken Cacciatore reiterated a Buy rating on AMRN, with a price target of $10.00, which represents a potential upside of 54% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Stifel Nicolaus’ Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $194.2K worth of AMRN shares.
Virnetx Holding is up 7.63% in midday trading to $7.19. Shares opened today at $6.68. The company has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.47.
Sina is down -7.61% in midday trading to $30.04. Shares opened today at $32.51. The company has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $46.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $44.25, marking a 36.11% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, J.P. Morgan analyst Binbin Ding maintained a Buy rating on SINA, with a price target of $49.00, which implies an upside of 51% from current levels. Separately, on February 27, BOCOM International’s brandy sun downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $32.00.
Karyopharm Therapeutics is up 7.5% in midday trading to $20.65. Shares opened today at $19.21. The company has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $29.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $31.38, marking a 63.35% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on KPTI, with a price target of $40.00, which represents a potential upside of 108% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on April 7, Wedbush’s David Nierengarten reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00.
Splunk is up 7.23% in midday trading to $184.26. Shares opened today at $171.83. The company has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $185.26. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $183.74, marking a 6.93% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver maintained a Hold rating on SPLK, with a price target of $165.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $172.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Splunk has been negative based on 79 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.